2 arrested on drug trafficking, child endangerment charges following Tallapoosa Co. drug bust

ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WTVM) - On July 20, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force and the Alexander City Housing Authority investigated a complaint at an apartment complex in Alexander City.

According Sgt. Fred White of the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, during the interview phase of the investigation, the thick cloud of marijuana smoke was billowing from the apartment while a young child was present.

Officials say this was the second case made from the same complex in less than a month, investigators recovered approximately 50 grams of marijuana, 40 grams of synthetic marijuana also known as Spice, 11 Ecstasy pills, a Glock .40 caliber pistol and $764.00 in cash.

Both 18-year-old Tatashawn Green and 30-year-old Naketria Glenn of Rockford, Alabama were arrested and charged with two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana first degree, certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and chemical endangerment of a child.

The investigation of the illegal trafficking, distribution, and possession of narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.

