Columbus Coldwell Banker owner steps down, new operations director announced

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Coldwell Banker, the largest real estate company in the State of Georgia outside the Atlanta area, announced Friday that after 52 years in brokerage ownership, long-time Columbus real estate broker, Dan Parker, would be stepping down as an owner of the company and moving into a sales and operations consulting role.

Parker’s real estate career in Columbus spans a period of over a half century; beginning in 1965 when he joined his father’s brokerage company.

He took over the operations of that company in 1970 after the death of his father.

Under Parker’s leadership, Dan Parker Realtors grew to be a top agency in Columbus, attracting and training many of the most successful agents in the area.

Parker’s impact on the local real estate industry cannot be understated.

His training and coaching methods have influenced some of the top agents in the area of the last 50 years, including several of the managing brokers at Coldwell Banker’s competitors.

Coldwell Banker also announced that they would be hiring Paul Fincher as their new Director of Operations.

Fincher, along with his business partner Garrett Groce, has been part of one of the top producing real estate sales teams in the area since he joined KPDD in 2012.

Fincher will oversee all company operations but will have a particular focus on marketing, IT services, recruiting, and agent development.

