GA First Lady visits Columbus for statewide literacy commission hearing

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - First Lady Sandra Deal was in Columbus Friday for a statewide literacy commission public hearing at Columbus State.

The commission was formed after a study in March of this year revealed the potential crisis looming for Georgia businesses already struggling to identify and help an educated and literate work force.

Mrs. Deal says interacting and reading to your child as an infant can have a great impact on their reading skills in the future.

"Talking to children when they are tiny babies all the way up asking questions helping them to know the words to develop their vocabulary helps them to be readers when the time comes that you read to them," says Deal.

One in every six adults in Georgia has low literacy skills, and the impact of low literacy on Georgia's economy equals one point three billion dollars annually in social services, incarceration and lost revenue.

