Residents of Cusseta Rd. area gather for a call to action against violence

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Residents gathered on the corner of Brown Avenue and Cusseta Road with signs spreading messages such as stop the violence and spread the love.

Those in attendance say after multiple shootings in the area over the past two weeks, the purpose of tonight's meeting is to bring the community together and spread positivity.

Coordinator, Mark Lawrence says, "The south Columbus area has been written with crime, so my message tonight is let's pull together and unify so that we can stamp out the violence in our community."

Around 15 members participated this evening, with the rally lasting from 6 until 7.

