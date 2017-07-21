EXCLUSIVE: East Alabama cemetery conditions continue to spiral out of control

News Leader 9 is at the scene of a traffic accident on JR Allen Parkway Westbound lane just before Moon Road.More >>
News Leader 9 is at the scene of a traffic accident on JR Allen Parkway Westbound lane just before Moon Road.More >>
Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from an apparent lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.More >>
Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from an apparent lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.More >>
Family members are speaking out on what they say are vile conditions at an East Alabama cemetery. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with dozens of valley residents while visiting the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Chambers county.More >>
Family members are speaking out on what they say are vile conditions at an East Alabama cemetery. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with dozens of valley residents while visiting the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Chambers county.More >>
News Leader 9 is at the Barbasol Championship this weekend.More >>
News Leader 9 is at the Barbasol Championship this weekend.More >>
A forced to be reckoned with on the football field, but a life gone too soon. Carver High School head football coach speaks after the tragic loss of one his former young players.More >>
A forced to be reckoned with on the football field, but a life gone too soon. Carver High School head football coach speaks after the tragic loss of one his former young players.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
Authorities confirm that 2 people have been arrested in Shreveport after a raid at a Shreveport massage parlor in connection with a multi-state human trafficking investigation.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>