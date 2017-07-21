Man dies from possible lightning strike to the head in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - Lee County Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from a possible lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.

According to Harris, the victim and four others were in a boat on Lake Harding in Lee County trying to get back home when the lightning struck.

No names have been released.

Investigators are at the scene interviewing witnesses.

Harris tells News Leader 9 in his 30 plus years in the coroner's office, he can't remember a lightning-related death.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for more updates.

