Man dies from possible lightning strike in Lee County

Family members are speaking out on what they say are vile conditions at an East Alabama cemetery. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with dozens of valley residents while visiting the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Chambers county.More >>
Family members are speaking out on what they say are vile conditions at an East Alabama cemetery. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with dozens of valley residents while visiting the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Chambers county.More >>
A forced to be reckoned with on the football field, but a life gone too soon. Carver High School head football coach speaks after the tragic loss of one his former young players.More >>
A forced to be reckoned with on the football field, but a life gone too soon. Carver High School head football coach speaks after the tragic loss of one his former young players.More >>
News Leader 9 is at the scene of a traffic accident on JR Allen Parkway Westbound lane just before Moon Road.More >>
News Leader 9 is at the scene of a traffic accident on JR Allen Parkway Westbound lane just before Moon Road.More >>
Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from an apparent lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.More >>
Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from an apparent lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.More >>
News Leader 9 is at the Barbasol Championship this weekend.More >>
News Leader 9 is at the Barbasol Championship this weekend.More >>
Tragedy has struck the Dillon Crossing subdivision in Fostroria, after a man died while trying to break up a fight between his pit bull and another pit bull last night.More >>
Tragedy has struck the Dillon Crossing subdivision in Fostroria, after a man died while trying to break up a fight between his pit bull and another pit bull last night.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>