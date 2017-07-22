1 active military soldier included among 3 overnight Columbus deaths, 1 arrested

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating 3 overnight deaths.

Grant Road Shooting

According to police, the 911 Center received notification of shots fired in the Grant Road area at 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

A short time later the 911 Center received a call to the hospital in reference to a victim who was transported to St. Francis suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, Robert Lockhart, later died from his injuries.

The CPD is continuing the investigation into the incident.

Eddie Clayton was arrested at the scene and is incarcerated in the Muscogee County Jail charged with the offense of murder.

River Road and Veteran's Parkway Shooting

Columbus police are also investigating a deadly shooting at the intersection of River Road and Veteran's Parkway early Saturday morning.

Police say at 1:51 a.m. the 911 Center received a report of gunshots fired at the location.

Upon the officer's arrival, nothing was located.

Officers then received a call to Midtown Medical Center in reference to a victim that was there suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, Donald Matthews, later died from his injuries.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, he was pronounced dead at 6:36 a.m. Saturday.

Bryan tells News Leader 9 Matthews was an active military member.

The CPD is attempting to locate a person of interest in reference to the shooting. This investigation is ongoing.

4th Avenue Domestic Altercation

Columbus police are also investigating a deadly incident at 4th Avenue.

According to police, at 2:30 a.m. Saturday 911 Center received a call at 3308 4th Avenue in reference to an altercation.

Upon the officer's arrival, the victim, Sherrod Ramsey, was discovered deceased suffering from a laceration to the right arm.

Police say this incident appears to be domestic in nature.

This incident is under investigation by the CPD.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for more updates.

