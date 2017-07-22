1 active military soldier included among 3 overnight Columbus deaths, 1 arrested

A story you saw first on News Leader 9 - The Lee County Coroner's office confirming a man was killed after he was struck by lightning while in a boat on Lake Harding.More >>
A story you saw first on News Leader 9 - The Lee County Coroner's office confirming a man was killed after he was struck by lightning while in a boat on Lake Harding.More >>
Reid Holcomb was in Recorder's Court Saturday morning for felony child molestation charges. Holcomb was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant.More >>
Reid Holcomb was in Recorder's Court Saturday morning for felony child molestation charges. Holcomb was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from an apparent lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.More >>
Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from an apparent lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.More >>
Family members are speaking out on what they say are vile conditions at an East Alabama cemetery. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with dozens of valley residents while visiting the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Chambers county.More >>
Family members are speaking out on what they say are vile conditions at an East Alabama cemetery. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with dozens of valley residents while visiting the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Chambers county.More >>
On Saturday afternoon a woman was backed over by a truck while browsing at a yard sale.More >>
On Saturday afternoon a woman was backed over by a truck while browsing at a yard sale.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards.More >>
Meat falling from the sky is weird, even by Florida standards.More >>