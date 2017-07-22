Columbus police investigate 3 overnight deaths - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police investigate 3 overnight deaths

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
and Jose Zozaya, Reporter
(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating 3 overnight deaths throughout Columbus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 26-year-old Donald Matthews was shot multiple times outside of a yet-to-be-confirmed movie theater and taken to Midtown Medical Center by private vehicle. 

He was pronounced dead at 6:36 a.m. Saturday morning. 

Bryan confirms Matthews was an active military member. Police are investigating this as a homicide.

Police also confirm Robert Lockhart was shot on Grant Road Saturday morning.

Police responded to an area of Wilson Street and Grant Road, but could not find the victim upon arrival.

Patrol Units were then re-directed to St. Francis Hospital, where Lockhart had arrived by private vehicle.

He later died from his injuries. Police are now investigating this as a homicide.

CPD is also investigating a deadly incident at 3308 4th Avenue. 

Officials responded to the scene of a domestic disturbance Saturday morning, where reportedly a man is believed to have accidentally fallen on glass.

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for more updates.

