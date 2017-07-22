Columbus police investigate 3 overnight deaths; 1 soldier shot, killed outside movie theater

Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
Reid Holcomb was in Recorder's Court Saturday morning for felony child molestation charges. Holcomb was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant.More >>
Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from an apparent lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.More >>
Family members are speaking out on what they say are vile conditions at an East Alabama cemetery. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with dozens of valley residents while visiting the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Chambers county.More >>
A forced to be reckoned with on the football field, but a life gone too soon. Carver High School head football coach speaks after the tragic loss of one his former young players.More >>
John Heard appeared in numerous movies and television shows throughout a lengthy acting career, but it was his role as the father of Macauley Culkin's character in two "Home Alone" films that gained him notoriety.More >>
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive three-month-old child on June 9 in an apartment complex in Fern Creek. Officials interviewed multiple people to find out how exactly Preston Amato died.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
