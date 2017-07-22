shooting investigation on 3400 block of 4th ave. - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

shooting investigation on 3400 block of 4th ave.

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
(WTVM) -

Currently, there is a shooting investigation on the 3400 block of 4th avenue. Crime scene investigators and Muscogee Coroner office is on the scene. 

This is a developing story; Continue to check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

Powered by Frankly