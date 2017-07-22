Columbus police arrest man on child molestation charges - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police arrest man on child molestation charges

(Source: Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Reid Holcomb was in Recorder's Court Saturday morning for felony child molestation.

Holcomb was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant.

The 30-year-old's court appearance will continue Tuesday at 2 p.m. 

We will update this story as more details become available.

