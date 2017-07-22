Local organization hosts community day to support those with dis - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Local organization hosts community day to support those with disabilities

By Raven Poole, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Non-profit organization Access 2 Independence held a community day to help other people with disabilities come together and learn from each other.

Saturday morning, the organization celebrated the passing of ADA as its landmark civil rights have changed the landscape for people with disabilities.

The Assistant Director of Access 2 Independence says, "We come out every year and give back to the community and it's an open house for people to come out and I get to communicate with one another and I get a pickup ideas off of one another as well. And that's one thing with our peer support when we talk about peer support with the center of disability living we believe that people with other disabilities."

The celebration included BBQ, door prizes, and a silent auction that included hair cuts from Haven Salon, 2010 American Veterans coins and two tickets for Dream Girls at Springer Opera House to name a few. 

