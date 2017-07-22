EXCLUSIVE: Witness recounts lightning strike that killed East Alabama man

A story you saw first on News Leader 9 - The Lee County Coroner's office confirming a man was killed after he was struck by lightning while in a boat on Lake Harding.More >>
A story you saw first on News Leader 9 - The Lee County Coroner's office confirming a man was killed after he was struck by lightning while in a boat on Lake Harding.More >>
Reid Holcomb was in Recorder's Court Saturday morning for felony child molestation charges. Holcomb was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant.More >>
Reid Holcomb was in Recorder's Court Saturday morning for felony child molestation charges. Holcomb was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant.More >>
Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from an apparent lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.More >>
Coroner Bill Harris confirms to News Leader 9 that a 34-year-old man has died from an apparent lightning strike to the head on Lake Harding.More >>
Family members are speaking out on what they say are vile conditions at an East Alabama cemetery. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with dozens of valley residents while visiting the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Chambers county.More >>
Family members are speaking out on what they say are vile conditions at an East Alabama cemetery. News Leader 9 spoke exclusively with dozens of valley residents while visiting the Resthaven Memorial Cemetery in Chambers county.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
Homeowner Jennifer LeMay said her security cameras captured what the Minneapolis police officer did to the family pets.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
On Saturday afternoon a woman was backed over by a truck while browsing at a yard sale.More >>
On Saturday afternoon a woman was backed over by a truck while browsing at a yard sale.More >>