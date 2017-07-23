LaGrange police arrest 16-year-old after allegedly shooting man in the stomach

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - LaGrange police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of South Ogletree Street.

On Saturday, July 23 around 3:21 a.m., officers were called to the 900 block of Whitesville St. regarding a person who was shot. When they arrived, it was determined that one person was shot in the stomach.

An investigation later revealed that the incident had actually occurred in the 800 block of South Ogletree St. and the 16-year-old male had shot one person.

As the victim was transported from South Ogletree St. the 16-year-old also shot at the vehicle.

The vehicle was driven to the 900 block of Whitesville Street, where the victims contacted 911.

The juvenile was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

The juvenile was taken to a Youth Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.