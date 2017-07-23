LaGrange police arrest 16-year-old after allegedly shooting man in the stomach

News Leader 9 is at the Barbasol Championship this weekend.More >>
LaGrange police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of South Ogletree Street.More >>
A story you saw first on News Leader 9 - The Lee County Coroner's office confirming a man was killed after he was struck by lightning while in a boat on Lake Harding.More >>
Reid Holcomb was in Recorder's Court Saturday morning for felony child molestation charges. Holcomb was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant.More >>
Columbus police are investigating a death on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue.More >>
The people inside rented the home from a mystery person on Craiglist. As the law stands, because they refuse to leave, Keith Mills now has to go to court to prove he’s the rightful owner.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
A long-standing rule at Peddlers Bar & Bistro limits anyone dining with children to one alcoholic beverage, in order to hopefully limit the danger children face from drunk drivers.More >>
