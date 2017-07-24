LaGrange police search for missing woman with Asperger's

Sarah Kinnaman was last seen in the area of Ridgeview Court Sunday night around 7 p.m. Kinnaman is approximately 5 feet, seven inches tall and weighs approximately 160lbs.More >>
News Leader 9 is at the Barbasol Championship this weekend.More >>
LaGrange police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of South Ogletree Street.More >>
A story you saw first on News Leader 9 - The Lee County Coroner's office confirming a man was killed after he was struck by lightning while in a boat on Lake Harding.More >>
Reid Holcomb was in Recorder's Court Saturday morning for felony child molestation charges. Holcomb was arrested Friday on an outstanding warrant.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Bush Brothers & Co.Saturday announced a voluntary recall of certain 28-ounce cans of three varieties of its baked beans.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
The baby’s mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.More >>
Viewers can see swimming champ Michael Phelps - who kicked off Shark Week by racing a Great White - come face-to-face with more of the fierce creatures in another Shark Week episode set to air at 8 p.m. ET July 30 on Discovery.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
New Orleans police are looking for a perpetrator who shot an officer in the leg in the Uptown area.More >>
Police are searching for a missing two-year-old in east Birmingham.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department Fatality Section is investigating a traffic fatality that claimed the life of an unidentified male motorcyclist.More >>
A girl drowned in a pool at a family gathering Saturday night, according to the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office.More >>
