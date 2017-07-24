LaGrange police search for missing woman with Asperger's

The LaGrange Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old woman.

Sarah Kinnaman was last seen in the area of Ridgeview Court Sunday night around 7 p.m. Kinnaman is approximately 5 feet, seven inches tall, weighs roughly 160lbs, and has shoulder length dark blonde hair.

She was wearing jean shorts, a dark blue shirt, and blue Brooks shoes.

Kinnaman is also diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.