LaGrange woman with Asperger's found

The LaGrange Police Department has found a missing woman who has Asperger's.

Sarah Kinnaman was found Monday.

Before being found, Sarah Kinnaman was last seen in the area of Ridgeview Court Sunday night around 7 p.m.

She was wearing jean shorts, a dark blue shirt, and blue Brooks shoes.

Kinnaman is also diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome.

The LaGrange Police Department would like to thank the public for their help in finding Kinnaman.

