FIRST TO ALERT: Rain chances are on the rise. Get your work week forecast, here!

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rain coverage increases for the start of the workweek, with a 40-60% rain chance taking us Monday through Wednesday. Remember, with any thunderstorm during the summertime you could see gusty winds, lightning and heavy rainfall. Head inside if there's lightning in the area.

With the higher rain chance, temperatures will be closer to a seasonable average - in the upper-80s and low-90s but don't be surprised when 'feel like' temperatures still reach near 100 in the afternoons.

Rain chances slightly decrease for Thursday and Friday. Another higher rain chance moves in for the weekend. You can expect afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday to be near 90.

