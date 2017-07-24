MCSD expands free breakfast and lunch program

The Muscogee County School District has expanded its free breakfast and lunch program.

Forty-one schools across the county are included in the “community eligible provision.” The provision allows all children who attend an eligible school to eat breakfast and lunch at no charge.

New schools that are now eligible for the program are Blanchard Elementary School, Midland Academy, and Shaw High School.

Parents of students who attend a school that is not under the provision can fill out an application to get their child in the meal program.

