Man recovering after overnight shooting in Phenix City

A man is recovering at Midtown Medical Center following a shooting in Phenix City early Monday morning.

Phenix City police confirmed Stephen Howard, 34, was shot in his thigh while standing in a yard with other men on the 200 block of 16th Avenue. Shots from a green car were fired at the yard.

Howard is expected to recover. Police continue to investigate the shooting. Check back with News Leader 9 for more details.

