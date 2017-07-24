Atlanta hospital shares sweet photo of baby before heading home from the NICU

ATLANTA, GA (WTVM) – Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is spreading a little joy on social media.

The hospital posted an adorable picture of a NICU patient, baby Harper.

“This tiny smile brought to you by Harper after learning she was going home after nearly three weeks in the NICU,” Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta posted on Facebook.

The post received thousands of likes with encouraging comments.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.