Columbus Police Department hiring with $2K signing bonus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Are you interested in becoming a police officer? If so, the Columbus Police Department is hiring with incentives.

“Join the force for good. Accepting qualified applicants,” the police department posted on its Facebook page.

There are also perks to joining this ‘force for good’ including a $2,000 signing bonus, $1,200 military service incentive and $2,400 Georgia POST Peace Officer Certified Incentive.

