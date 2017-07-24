AMC Peachtree 8 in Columbus now showing brand new films at discounted price

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - New signs, new ownership, and now new prices.

The Peachtree 8 movie theater, also known as the dollar theater in Columbus, is seeing changes under the new ownership of AMC.

AMC officially made the switch last Thursday.

The theater no longer showcases older movies, but rather brand new box office films.

AMC’s Assistant Manager Debbie Gilleran says this change does come with a price.

"What that means is that our prices have changed. Instead of having a dollar, or $2 movie tickets, our prices have gone up to like $4.99 and $7.55,” said Gilleran.

The prices are still cheaper than the two other theaters in town.

AMC Theaters announced the rebranding of all Carmike Theaters in the Chattahoochee Valley in April.

