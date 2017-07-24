Phenix City man dies in Monday morning crash

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – A Phenix City man has died following a single-car crash Monday morning.

James Jerome Allen, 73, was killed when the 2002 Ford Thunderbird he was driving left the roadway and overturned around 8:40 a.m.

Allen, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on U.S. 80 at the 208-mile marker, approximately three miles west of Phenix City.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the crash.

