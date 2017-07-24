Auto insurance rates continue to rise in Georgia

The State of Georgia continues to see increases in car insurance rates. The state is currently leading the nation with the latest double digit jumps last year.

That trickle-down effect is being seen in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Insurance providers say distracted driving, more traffic accidents, and lower gas prices are all reasons why auto insurance rates have been skyrocketing.

They also credit age, credit history, and driving records are also defining factors. All these instances directly affecting rates that have been steadily climbing.

Local Columbus insurance agency owner, David Askew says car insurance rates has been an escalating problem for a number of years.

"We have seen an uptick in the last 3 to 4 years, and again it's the activity, it's the frequency and the severity. We are having more fatalities than we were having more fatalities than we were having. I think we are at a 20-year peak for fatalities. All that factors into the rates,” said local Insurance agency owner, David Askew.

There have been a reported 818 fatalities in Georgia this year. Last year, that number totaling over 1,500.

Muscogee County also reportedly has the highest number of automobile lawsuits in the State. An issue that sees no clear fix, especially in the State of Georgia.

Askew says there are ways to get your rates lower.

"You can look at deductibles, and collisions and comprehensive.. you can save some money there. Some companies offer policies that will actually insulate your rate if you have an accident. It's called accident forgiveness,” said Askew.

Askew also says you should also check if you have deductible awards for not having accidents.

Also, checking for other special features and benefits can help keep rates as low as possible.

Muscogee County also has the ighest number of automobile lawsuits in the State of Georgia.

Across the border in Alabama, agents report their rate being “significantly lower” than Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.