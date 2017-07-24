Man arrested for murder of Fort Benning soldier

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend murder of a Fort Benning soldier in Columbus.

According to police, 27-year-old Marcus Wiggins was arrested and charged with murder.

Wiggins was brought back from Lee County, Alabama Monday and will be sent to the Muscogee County Jail.

Wiggins is due in Recorder’s Court Thursday morning at 9.

Police say at 1:51 a.m. Saturday, the Columbus 911 Center received a report of gunshots fired at the intersection of River Road and Veterans Parkway.

Upon the officer's arrival, nothing was located.

Officers then received a call to Midtown Medical Center in reference to a victim that was there suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, Donald Matthews, later died from his injuries.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, he was pronounced dead at 6:36 a.m. Saturday.

Bryan tells News Leader 9 Matthews was an active military member.

