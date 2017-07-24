Mayor, homeowner talks south Columbus crime

A recent string of crimes in a South Columbus area has some homeowners calling for the city to step in.

"There’s constant gunfire around here it’s like a siege,” says Moses Claiborne. Claiborne lives in a neighborhood off Cusseta Road.

He says he has seen one too many people carted off in an ambulance in this area.

“How many people within a quarter of a mile have gotten killed? How many bodies they’ve found around here?” he says.

Claiborne calls on the city to take a step to stopping the crime, “I want to see more policemen.”

“I spoke with a person at the mayor's office about what was going on in this area he didn’t know nothing about it," Claiborne said.

News Leader 9's Parker Branton asks Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson her reaction the crimes.

“It's emotional and unstable to have these kinds of acts of violence it makes people feel very unstable and unsettled in their community," Tomlinson said.

Mayor Teresa Tomlinson says city leaders are working and investing in the communities off Cusseta Road where recent crimes happened and it’s actually not as crime ridden as people think.

“Even those who live in the areas carry their own stigma about the area but don’t realize they are better off than other areas we are working," Tomlinson says.

According to the mayor, there have been 15 murders so far in 2017 and it’s not all designated to a certain area.

“The biggest way to stop violence and reduce murder is to tell police everything you know,” says Tomlinson.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.