Back to school dates in the Chattahoochee Valley

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
Summer break is almost over and kids will be heading back to school soon. Here is a list of start dates for schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Monday, July 31

  • Quitman County
  • Sumter County

Tuesday, August 1

  • Clay County

Friday, August 4

  • Crisp County
  • Lee County, GA
  • Terrell County

Monday, August 7

  • Muscogee County (verification day will be Wednesday, August 2)
  • Lee County, AL
  • Randolph County, GA
  • Russell County

Friday, September 1

  • Stewart County

Tuesday, September 5

  • Webster County

