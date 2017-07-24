Back to school dates in the Chattahoochee Valley

Summer break is almost over and kids will be heading back to school soon. Here is a list of start dates for schools in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Monday, July 31

Quitman County

Sumter County

Tuesday, August 1

Clay County

Friday, August 4

Crisp County

Lee County, GA

Terrell County

Monday, August 7

Muscogee County (verification day will be Wednesday, August 2)

Lee County, AL

Randolph County, GA

Russell County

Friday, September 1

Stewart County

Tuesday, September 5

Webster County

Don’t see your school on this list? Email us your school and the day it goes back by clicking here.

