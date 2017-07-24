Second annual Columbus, GA Restaurant Week kicks off

Saw a story on-air and want to learn more? Find the social media talkers and big news stories here.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend murder of a Fort Benning soldier in Columbus.More >>
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, members of the city council of Phenix City, and the Mayor's Ball committee members announced the recipients of the fourth annual Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity Monday.More >>
A Phenix City man has died following a single-car crash Monday morning.More >>
Calling all food lovers! U.S. Foods is proud to present the second annual Columbus GA Restaurant Week July 24-30, 2017.More >>
A recent string of crimes in a South Columbus area has some homeowners calling for the city to step in.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Birmingham police say three people have died in a wreck on Interstate 65 southbound at the 16th Street exit Monday evening.More >>
