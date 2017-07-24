Second annual Columbus, GA Restaurant Week kicks off

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Calling all food lovers! U.S. Foods is proud to present the second annual Columbus GA Restaurant Week July 24-30, 2017.

New this year, lunch and brunch are being added. Columbus GA Restaurant Week gives foodies the chance to try prix-fixe menus from over 20 locally owned and operated restaurants in the Columbus area.

The week will showcase Columbus’ growing culinary scene by allowing guests a week long of affordable and tasty local eats.

During Columbus GA Restaurant Week, food lovers can indulge in Columbus’ culinary scene as restaurants offer pre-fixed, signature menus at exceptional prices.

With over 20 different participating restaurants, each will offer a pre-fixed menu with appetizer, entree and dessert options.

Menus will be at either a $15, $25, or $30 rate and will not include tax, tips, or drinks. Menus will be located online, where guests can view and choose which menu sounds most appealing.

Here are the participating restaurants- click here to view the full menu for each restaurant:

Those Columbus local hotspots will be showcasing some of their best dishes, sharing their culinary creativity with hungry guests.

Restaurant Week is the time for foodies and non-foodies alike to dine, explore and enjoy all the local eatery’s in the Columbus area.

For more information on the Columbus, GA Restaurant Week Facebook page.

