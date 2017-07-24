Phenix City Mayor's Ball recipients announced

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, members of the city council of Phenix City, and the Mayor's Ball committee members announced the recipients of the fourth annual Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity Monday.

A reception honoring the winners was held at the Martin-Idle Hour Park Community Center.

In the last four years, the project has raised more than $300,000 for the Phenix City community.

A total of 34 students received college scholarships along with 11 local non-profit agencies serving the Phenix City area from the 2017 Mayor Ball.

“It's a financial relief on your family and to know that all of your hard work is helping pay for your education,” said Callie Donahue.

“When you're in high school you’re like I am just doing this just to be doing it. You don't realize that it actually pays off. Everything you do good comes back to you,” said Eric Robinson Jr.

Including the 2017 recipients, the Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity has provided 90 students with a college scholarship and 25 local non-profit agencies with additional funds.

