CPD in search of critically missing 11-year-old boy

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who may be endangered.

Austin Evans is missing from the area of Plateau Drive. Austin is five feet two inches in height and weighs 90 lbs. He has blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Austin was last seen wearing black and red basketball shorts and a black and red t-shirt. He is considered critically missing.

If anyone has any information, please call 911 or Lead Detective with the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449, or 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.