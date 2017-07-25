CPD in search of critically missing 11-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend murder of a Fort Benning soldier in Columbus.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend murder of a Fort Benning soldier in Columbus.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who may be endangered.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who may be endangered.More >>
The city of Auburn is one step closer to a solution for what many call a downtown parking nightmare.More >>
The city of Auburn is one step closer to a solution for what many call a downtown parking nightmare.More >>
A recent string of crimes in a South Columbus area has some homeowners calling for the city to step in.More >>
A recent string of crimes in a South Columbus area has some homeowners calling for the city to step in.More >>
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, members of the city council of Phenix City, and the Mayor's Ball committee members announced the recipients of the fourth annual Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity Monday.More >>
Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe, members of the city council of Phenix City, and the Mayor's Ball committee members announced the recipients of the fourth annual Mayor's Ball for Education and Charity Monday.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>