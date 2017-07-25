Critically missing Columbus boy found

A recent string of crimes in a South Columbus area has some homeowners calling for the city to step in.More >>
The State of Georgia continues to see increases in car insurance rates. The state is currently leading the nation with the latest double digit jumps last year.More >>
A man has been arrested in connection with a weekend murder of a Fort Benning soldier in Columbus.More >>
Calling all food lovers! U.S. Foods is proud to present the second annual Columbus GA Restaurant Week July 24-30, 2017.More >>
The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy who may be endangered.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
The Warren County home where a newborn's body was found buried in a shallow grave is now being treated as a crime scene, authorities announced Monday.More >>
Officials with Amtrak say local authorities are assisting in the investigation as a passenger train headed to New York from Miami hit a pedestrian in Richland County on Tuesday morning. An Amtrak spokesperson said the train, the Silver Star 91, struck the pedestrian at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday near Lorick Circle. The train had 208 passengers aboard. No one on the train suffered injuries. The incident remains under investigation. Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.More >>
