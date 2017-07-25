Critically missing Columbus boy found - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Critically missing Columbus boy found

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Columbus Police Department) (Source: Columbus Police Department)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Police Department has found a critically missing 11-year-old boy. He is safe and has been returned to his parent.  

Austin Evans was missing from the area of Plateau Drive and was last seen wearing black and red basketball shorts and a black and red t-shirt. 

The Columbus Police Department thanks the public for its assistance.

