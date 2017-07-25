FIRST TO ALERT: It's going to be wet at times today. Get the latest on the forecast here.

Calling all food lovers! U.S. Foods is proud to present the second annual Columbus GA Restaurant Week July 24-30, 2017.More >>
New signs, new ownership, and now new prices. The Peachtree 8 movie theater, also known as the dollar theater in Columbus, is seeing changes under the new ownership of AMC.More >>
Footage of a home break-in was captured Monday morning.More >>
A recent string of crimes in a South Columbus area has some homeowners calling for the city to step in.More >>
The State of Georgia continues to see increases in car insurance rates. The state is currently leading the nation with the latest double digit jumps last year.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
The driver was charged with felony driving while intoxicated because it was his third offense.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
The boy's dad was marrying his stepmom, and apparently her written tribute to him was so touching he couldn't hold back tears.More >>
