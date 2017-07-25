FIRST TO ALERT: It's going to be wet at times today. Get the latest on the forecast here.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - We're waking up to light rainfall on the radar this morning making for a wet commute for some. The coverage of rain is expected to rise for the 2nd half of the day with the potential of heavy downpours, gusty winds and lightning. Please be mindful of these stronger storms. Highs will stay near 90.

Heading into the second half of the workweek, rain coverage looks to decrease to more summertime normals (20-30%). Drier conditions will of course allow temperatures to warm back up a few degrees, under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday brings the next best shot for rain as a front swings into our region over the weekend. For now, we've gone with a drier model for the end of the extended forecast, with a 20-30% rain chance for the start of the following workweek.

