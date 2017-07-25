CPD searching for home break-in suspects

Footage of a home break-in was captured Monday morning.

The break-in happened at a home in the Mohina Woods neighborhood near Columbus State University. The owner says people tried to kick in several doors around 11 a.m.

Door reinforces stopped the individuals from getting into one door. However, they were able to enter the home through another entrance.

If you recognize these suspects, you are asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3100.

