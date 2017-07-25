Arrest made following brawl at Krispy Kreme in Auburn

One person was arrested Monday night following a fight at a Krispy Kreme in Auburn.

Multiple units were called to the restaurant on the 1600 block of Opelika Road.

According to a police report, the incident happened around 10:50 p.m. CT.

Tynesha Smith was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and simple battery harassment.

We do not know why the fight broke out or exactly how many people were involved at this time.

