SLIDESHOW: Flooding in the Chattahoochee Valley

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Residents in Russell County have been experiencing flooding in the area following a flash flood warning issued Tuesday.

Some affected areas in Phenix City include 13th St. and LP Stough Apartments.

A flash flood warning was also issued for Chambers County and Tallapoosa County.

If you are in a safe location and would like to submit your weather pictures email pix@wtvm.com.

