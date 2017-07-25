SLIDESHOW: Flooding in the Chattahoochee Valley - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SLIDESHOW: Flooding in the Chattahoochee Valley

By Jasmine Agyemang, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Gabrielle Brooks) (Source: Gabrielle Brooks)

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – Residents in Russell County have been experiencing flooding in the area following a flash flood warning issued Tuesday.   

Some affected areas in Phenix City include 13th St. and LP Stough Apartments.

A flash flood warning was also issued for Chambers County and Tallapoosa County.

If you are in a safe location and would like to submit your weather pictures email pix@wtvm.com. 

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly