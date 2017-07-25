Fort Benning shares its condolences for soldier who passed away

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) – The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning extends their condolences to the friends and friends of the soldier who died Sunday, July 23.

Donald Matthews, 26, of Tifton, GA was assigned to Headquarters, Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 11th Infantry Regiment.

Matthews, a Human Resources Specialist, joined the Army in May 2012 and deployed to Afghanistan from June 2013 – March 2014.

His awards and decorations include: Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star.

Marcus Wiggins, 27, was arrested in connection Matthews death and charged with murder.

This case remains under investigation.

