Columbus Burn hockey team signs lease with Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man who is in the process of securing the Southern Professional Hockey League franchise in Columbus has now signed a lease with the Columbus Civic Center.

The minor-league hockey team in Columbus was bought in June by Fidel Jenkins, a real estate broker with business ties in Texas and New York.

Jenkins and the Columbus Burn have signed a five-year lease, but the league franchise for the SPHL is still being finalizing.

We do not yet know the exact details of the lease between Burn Entertainment and the City of Columbus.

The team's new name would be the Columbus Burn and this team would replace the Columbus Cottonmouths, who ended operations in June after 21 seasons and was owned by Wanda Amos.

No word yet exactly on whether long-time Cottonmouths franchise figure and head coach Jerome Bechard will have some role on this new team.

