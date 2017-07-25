Columbus Burn hockey team signs lease with Columbus Civic Center

The Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning extends their condolences to the friends and friends of the soldier who died Saturday morning.More >>
The man who is in the process of securing the Southern Professional Hockey League franchise in Columbus has now signed a lease with the Columbus Civic Center.More >>
Residents in Russell County have been experiencing flooding in the area following a flash flood warning issued Tuesday.More >>
Calling all food lovers! U.S. Foods is proud to present the second annual Columbus GA Restaurant Week July 24-30, 2017.More >>
New signs, new ownership, and now new prices. The Peachtree 8 movie theater, also known as the dollar theater in Columbus, is seeing changes under the new ownership of AMC.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
At least a dozen GOP senators have openly said they oppose or criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's legislation, which he's revised as he's hunted Republican support.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.More >>
The dentist is charged with failing to seek and provide adequate medical attention.More >>
Columbia Police have released surveillance images of the two suspects wanted in connection with an armed bank robbery in the Five Points area.More >>
Deputies say the sexual assault was reported Saturday at a home on Olin Loop Road.More >>
Privately, Trump has speculated aloud to allies in recent days about the potential consequences of firing Sessions, according to three people who have recently spoken to the president.More >>
