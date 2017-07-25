Aflac unveils its Corporate Social Responsibility report

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Aflac unveiled the company’s 2016 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report at a ceremony Tuesday morning.

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dan Amos along with president Teresa White unveiled this year's report theme, "everyone has the power to do good," which deals with corporate and social responsibility.

President Teresa White says the report highlights its connection not only to local communities but communities around the world.

"It is an extension of who we are. This is not something that we have to manufacture and make up. These are things we do as an organization. Diversity awareness making sure we are green,” said Teresa White, President of Aflac.

A reception followed the announcement where employees had the chance to take photos with a live duck.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.