Court: Argument over cigarettes leads to deadly shooting on Grant Road

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The man accused of shooting and killing a soldier based at Fort Benning early Saturday morning appeared in court Tuesday.

Eddie Clayton testified in Recorder’s Court saying that he shot Robert Lockhart in self-defense during a get together at Clayton’s home Saturday morning.

During the party, the two left the home to go to a nearby gas station and that’s when an argument began over cigarettes.

Clayton got mad when Lockhart gave a woman a cigarette, saying he should not have done that, for reasons unknown.

When the two returned to the house, the argument turned into a fist fight and in the aftermath, the shooting happened.

Attorney Kendrick says his client, Eddie Clayton, was trying to get the man off his property. Kendrick says his client has visible gashes on his eyes from the fight.

According to testimony, Lockhart was shot seven times, once in the leg, three times in the side and three times in the back.

The judge denied Kendrick’s motion for dismissal based on the self-defense claim and bound the case over to Superior Court.

Lockhart is being held without bond on murder and possession of firearm charges.

