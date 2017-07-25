Opelika job fair puts veterans first - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Opelika job fair puts veterans first

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A job fair for veterans was held Tuesday in Opelika.

Veterans and the public had the chance to bring your resume to the Alabama National Guard office to market themselves to 13 different employers.

Some of the employers included Auburn University, East Alabama Medical Center and the Veterans Administration.

