Columbus child molestation suspect appears in court

Some Columbus City Council members are saying they are hearing taxpayers still have with assessments on property values.More >>
A man facing molestation charges in two states, appeared in a Columbus courtroom Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Residents in Muscogee and Russell counties experienced flooding in the area following a flash flood warning issued Tuesday.More >>
The man who is in the process of securing the Southern Professional Hockey League franchise in Columbus has now signed a lease with the Columbus Civic Center.More >>
The man accused of shooting and killing Robert Lockhart early Saturday morning appeared in court Tuesday morning.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Obdulia Sanchez was under the influence and livestreaming on Instagram when she rolled her car over into a barbed-wire fence and then a field. The crash killed her 14-year-old sister, Jacqueline.More >>
A pair of men pleaded guilty to their roles in a multi-million-dollar compounding pharmacy health care fraud conspiracy.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Birmingham police say three people died in a wreck Monday evening on Interstate 65 southbound that involved two 18-wheelers and another vehicle.More >>
The airline told the frustrated passengers it doesn't have another flight to put them on until Thursday.More >>
A Hawaii mother who was forced to hold her 2-year-old son in her lap after United Airlines sold his seat to a standby passenger is now suing the airline.More >>
Kyara, a three-month-old calf, was diagnosed with an infection, and her health never improved.More >>
An employee the Lawton Correctional Facility is facing charges after she brought marijuana into the prison using an adult diaper. The incident happened on July 22nd. Amie McCaine arrived for her shift and her co-workers say she smelled like marijuana. She advised her coworker that she was in the presence of others prior to her shift that had been using the drug. During a urinalysis and pat search, authorities found a diaper containing 67 grams of marijuana.More >>
