Columbus child molestation suspect appears in court

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A man facing molestation charges in two states, appeared in a Columbus courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Reid Holcomb, 38, waived his preliminary hearing Tuesday and his bond was set at $10,000.

His case was bound over to Superior Court.

In court, Holcomb's attorney said that his client is also facing molestation charges in Colorado and will be returning there next month to appear in court on those charges.

Following the Colorado case, Holcomb will return to Columbus to face the charges here.

