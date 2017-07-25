Columbus property tax still a concerning topic for taxpayers

Some Columbus City Council members are saying they are hearing taxpayers still have with assessments on property values.

Some taxpayers bills nearly doubling, some council members say the burden is having to take the time to file an appeal of the new assessments.

Tax accessors office looking at all 70,000 parcels for the first time in many years and giving them brand new assessment value, a new software from Tyler Technologies used to determine those assessments.

Council members calling on the state to help with the issue.

The tax accessors office was answering questions at city council by saying there is not a quote “glitch” in the system and they are sticking with their solution for taxpayers to appeal if they feel their assessment is unfair.

The deadline to pay your property tax this year is December 1. If you are still in the process of appeal you will still have to pay 85 percent of the new assessment value.

