Russell County deputies search for attempted rape suspect

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on attempted rape charges.

Investigators are searching for 23-year-old Xavier Alexander Bush.

Bush was last seen driving a 2007 Chrysler 300, silver in color, with an unknown GA tag.

He is wanted for first-degree attempted rape, which happened in Fort Mitchell around 4 a.m. Sunday.

If you know the whereabouts of Xavier Bush, please contact deputies at (334) 664-9856.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.