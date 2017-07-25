Russell County deputies search for attempted rape suspect and his mother

The Russell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on attempted rape charges.More >>
An east Alabama man reunited with a family treasure considered lost for 45 years, until one couple from Tallapoosa, Georgia, unearthed a class ring buried on the shores of Jekyll Island.More >>
After debating the issues for weeks at recent meetings, Columbus City Council has approved a 40-hour pay bonus for city employees.More >>
A group of veterans also showed up to the Columbus City Council to rally for veterans in need.More >>
Eufaula police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a gas station brawl earlier this month.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Deputies said after killing her two children and before taking her own life, 36-year-old Jessica Edens placed a final phone call to her estranged husband.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
Police bodycam video from June 4 shows police talking to witnesses after the newborn baby was found inside a backpack left in a grocery cart.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
