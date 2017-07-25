Russell County deputies search for attempted rape suspect and hi - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Russell County deputies search for attempted rape suspect and his mother

By J.T. Fellows, Digital Content Producer
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) – The Russell County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on attempted rape charges and his mother. 

Investigators are searching for 40-year-old Angel Robinson and 23-year-old Xavier Alexander Bush.

Robinson has outstanding warrants for a shooting and criminal mischief in the first degree. She was last seen driving a blue, early 2000's model Ford Expedition with a Washington tag. 

Bush was last seen driving a 2007 Chrysler 300, silver in color, with an unknown Georgia tag.

Police believe Bush could be with his mother. 

He is wanted for first-degree attempted rape, which happened in Fort Mitchell around 4 a.m. Sunday.

If you know the whereabouts of Angel Robinson or Xavier Bush, please contact deputies at (334) 664-9856.

