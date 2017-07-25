Fifth person arrested in connection with Eufaula gas station brawl

Alonzo Simmons is wanted in connection with the brawl. (Source: Eufaula Police Department/Facebook)

EUFAULA, AL (WTVM) – Eufaula police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with a gas station brawl earlier this month.

According to a Facebook post on the Eufaula Police Department’s page, 19-year-old Tyre Lewis, of Eufaula, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Police are also looking for Alonzo Simmons for his alleged involvement in the incident.

Anyone with information on Simmon's whereabouts is urged to contact the Eufaula Police Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

On July 1, a brawl happened at the Citgo Convenience Store on Eufaula Avenue and involved more than 100 people and 20 to 30 gunshots.

On July 13, four people were arrested in connection with the brawl. Police arrested 23-year-old Terrance Lewis for certain persons prohibited to possess a firearm, 20-year-old Trey Douglas for disorderly conduct, 18-year-old Marcus Scott for disorderly conduct, and a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested for disorderly conduct.

