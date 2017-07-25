Veterans rally in Columbus City Council for VA hospital

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A group of veterans also showed up to the Columbus City Council to rally for veterans in need.

The group is asking city council members to work on getting a VA emergency room, nursing home, and other resources for those in need.

These veterans are representing the "Retired Enlisted Association" and claim there are enough people and money in the city to get the veterans the help they need.

The group put together a petition in which they are trying to get 5,000 signatures in favor of services for veterans.

