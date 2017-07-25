Columbus city employees to get 40-hour bonus in August

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – After debating the issues for weeks at recent meetings, Columbus City Council has approved a 40-hour pay bonus for city employees.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the council unanimously passed an ordinance amending the 2018 fiscal budget to include bonuses.

City workers will receive the bonus in their paychecks before an Aug. 11 pay lapse is scheduled to occur as the city converts to a new software system.

According to city officials, the additional hours will impact the general fund by $785,000.

Over the course of this debate, Mayor Teresa Tomlinson has stressed to the workers that they are not losing a paycheck. But that's not how they see it.

Tomlinson says the city has no choice but to switch to this new software with a price tag of roughly $7 million over 10 years.

Copyright 2017 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.