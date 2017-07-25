1 dead in Riverview Apartments shooting in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – One person is dead following a shooting at the Riverview Apartments in Phenix City.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, one person has died as a result of a shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening at the Riverview Apartments at 104 4th Avenue in Phenix City.

We do not yet know the nature of the shooting or if foul play was involved.

